Sunday”Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, April 22nd, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! What are you doing today? Well, here are some Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions! (Some of these events are FREE!)

Free Admission!

23rd Annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

University of Southern California

Downtown Los Angeles

Events.LATimes.com

The largest book festival in the country is happening on the campus of the University of Southern California.

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books features celebrities, famous authors, music, film, comic books, cooking demonstrations and more.

-0-

2018 Pasadena Showcase House of Design

Arcadia

http://www.pasadenashowcase.org

The Pasadena Showcase House of Design officially opens today.

We can tour an estate of architectural significance that has been completely renovated by prominent designers using the latest color trends, concepts, products and technology.

The success of the annual fundraising tours provides resources to support community music and arts programs.

-0-

Record Store Day 2018

Various Los Angeles Locations

RecordStoreDay.com

Amoeba Hollywood is one of hundreds of independently owned music stores around the world celebrating music and the unique place record stores have in their local communities and the world.

For record lovers, it’s a day of exclusive releases, special sales, and live music.

-0-

Free!

History of Recorded Sound

8517 Washington Boulevard

Culver City

1 310 204 4911

Manta.com

If you've ever wanted to see how records are made, learn more about the history of audio technology, hear great music, connect with local musicians, and experience a rare live direct-to-disc recording on a historic 1940s Scully lathe, then you’ll want to stop by the History of Recorded Sound in Culver City.

Enjoy a full day of live music and tour the facility of historical, vintage and customized audio gear of jukeboxes, speakers, pre-amps, analog tape machines and record players.

-0-

ReStore

Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles

1071 South La Brea Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.habitatla.org

In Los Angeles, there’s a NEW Habitat for Humanity ReStore, a nonprofit home improvement thrift store and donation center that sells new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials and more at a fraction of the retail price.

All proceeds from the ReStore sales are used for Habitat for Humanity's home building programs for low income families and veterans.

-0-

Gray Whale Watching

Harbor Breeze Cruises

1150 Nagoya Way, Berth 79

San Pedro

1 562 432 4900

2SeeWhales.com

There’s something special happening in the Port of Los Angeles. Rare sightings of a small pod of Gray Whales. Officials with Harbor Breeze Cruises report seeing them for the past three months. They say this is a big deal because Gray Whales do not usually feed during migration, but they say it appears this is a nutrient rich area at the moment.

To see for yourself, schedule a tour at 2SeeWhales.com

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community

-0-

Make it a GREAT Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-0-0-