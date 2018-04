Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Frances Brewer, who is 93 years old and has Alzheimer's disease, worked on planes during World War II and has dreamed of flying a plane herself ever since. A person who works at a home she lives in teamed up Royal Aviation in Costa Mesa to take Brewer flying out of John Wayne Airport. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on April 23, 2018.