Dozens of Ventura Residents Rally Outside City Hall for Action on Homelessness After Fatal Restaurant Stabbing

After a man was fatally stabbed in front of his daughter and wife in an unprovoked attack while the family was dining at a restaurant near the beach in Ventura, local residents were putting pressure on public officials to address homelessness issues on Monday.

Dozens of concerned citizens marched from the scene of the attack, Aloha Steakhouse at 364 S. California St., to Ventura City Hall ahead of a 6 p.m. City Council meeting, at which they planned to voice their concerns about the town's homeless population.

The man suspected of killing 35-year-old father Anthony Mele is Jamal Jackson, 49, who is homeless, according to Ventura police. Jackson is accused of approaching Mele at random and stabbing him in the throat around 9:20 p.m., after the family had just finished eating and while Mele's 5-year-old daughter sat on his lap.

Officials have said they were alerted to concerning behavior Jackson was exhibiting hours before the attack, but did not have enough patrol officers to respond. Instead, they observed him for about 20 minutes from a surveillance camera near his location outside the Crowne Plaza Ventura Beach and determined he did not pose a threat.

In the aftermath of the attack, community members have pointed to what they say is a growing population of homeless individuals in Ventura as a contributor to Mele's death.

“We can’t go to the parks. We can’t go anywhere in the public without having to deal with a violent and aggressive vagrancy," said Angela Smith, who helped organize Monday's march. “We need our City Council to invest in our public safety. That should be the utmost priority for us.”

While the number of individuals experiencing homelessness in the city of Ventura increased about 42 percent this year — to 516 from 310 in 2017 — the size of the population is the same as it was in 2013 and 2014, and lower than any year before that since the Ventura County Continuum of Care Alliance began counting the homeless in 2007.

Some of the increase this year may actually be a result of a more accurate survey, which for the first time included areas surrounding the Santa Clara and Ventura rivers that had not previously been counted, the Ventura County Star reported.

And, homelessness may be more visible: There was a 24 percent increase in those living on the streets or in vehicles countywide with a scarcity of open spaces in shelters.

Overall, homelessness in Ventura County has been steadily decreasing over the past decade, VCCCA stats show. But California is currently home to about 24 percent of the nation's growing homeless population, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Regardless of the statistics, community members remained on edge after the gruesome attack that claimed Mele's life.

“We don’t want to die when we go to restaurants and have a pleasant evening with our kid on our lap,” said Ventura resident Mark Rochin.

Ventura police have already increased their patrols around the promenade area where the attack occurred, but it's unclear if City Council will take up the issue.

While a public hearing regarding affordable housing regulations was scheduled for Monday's meeting, no items dealing with homelessness specifically or the attack had been placed on the agenda, and it is against state law to discuss items not previously published on the agenda.

Police have told the Ventura County Star that Mele's death was the city's first reported homicide in 2018.

Detectives are still looking to speak with anyone who interacted with Jackson in the promenade area in the hours before the attack. Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Matt Cain at 805-339-4488.

A GoFundMe campaign set up for Mele's family had raised more than $98,000 of its $150,000 goal as of Monday evening.

