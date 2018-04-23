Driver Arrested After Multiple Pedestrians Struck in Downtown L.A.

A person is in custody Monday morning after several pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles.

The incident was reported just before 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of East Cesar Chavez Avenue and North Vignes Street.

It was unclear exactly how many people were struck in the crash, but investigators said possibly five people were injured.

The crash was described as “potentially intentional,” but was still under investigation, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Pazzulla said.

Video from the scene showed a white vehicle involved in the incident came to a stop after crashing into a fence.

The driver suspected in the crash was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Officer Madison said.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez and Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.