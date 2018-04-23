Lake Havasu City, Arizona Getaway

Get ready for an adventure vacation in Lake Havasu City. Watch the KTLA 5 News at 3PM this Thursday (April 26) for the special code word you’ll need to enter for your chance to win 2 nights at Nautical Beachfront Resort, a paddleboarding excursion, plus a dining & gas credit. Come play like you mean it in Lake Havasu City, Arizona!

KTLA 5

PRESENTS

“LAKE HAVASU GETAWAY 2018”

SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

SPONSOR

KTLA LLC, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

The Sweepstakes begins at 3:00:01 p.m. Pacific Time (“PT”) on April 26, 2018 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. PT on April 26, 2018 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Any entries not received within the Sweepstakes Period will be disqualified.

HOW TO ENTER

Daily entries: On “KTLA 5 News at 3” on Thursday, April 26, 2018, one code word will be shown on-screen each day between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. PT. After the code word is announced, go to www.ktla.com/havasu to complete and submit the online entry form. Entries must be submitted by 11:59:59 p.m. PT on April 26, 2018. Entrants will be asked to provide their name, email address, phone number, and the code word on the entry form. Entries will be disqualified if the code word is spelled incorrectly, or if all requested information is not provided. Each entry submitted in this manner counts as one (1) entry. Limit one entry per person per email address. Duplicate entries from the same person or email account will be disqualified.

Entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Sponsor and other Released Parties (defined below) are not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction. Automated entries are prohibited, and any use of automated entry devices will cause disqualification. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the email account in the records of the internet service provider will be deemed the entrant.

ELIGIBILITY

This sweepstakes is void where prohibited or restricted by law. It is open only to legal residents of California who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, who are age 18 or older as of April 26, 2018, and who have not won any other prize from KTLA within the 60 days prior to the end of the Sweepstakes Period. Employees of KTLA, LLC, other media companies (including television, cable television and radio), American Airlines, Inc. (“Prize Provider”), their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and members of their immediate families (spouse, parent or child) living in the same household, are not eligible to enter or win.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

After April 26, 2018, all valid entries submitted during the Sweepstakes Period will be combined into a single entry pool. Odds of winning depend on the total number of entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. One (1) winner will be selected at random from the pooled entries, subject to verification and compliance with these Rules.

The winner will be notified by telephone or email. If the selected winner is not eligible, declines the prize, or cannot be contacted within seventy-two (72) hours of the initial attempted notification by phone call or email from Sponsor (including, but not limited to, failure to return a phone call from Sponsor), the selected winner may be disqualified and Sponsor may select an alternate winner at random from all remaining valid entries.

THE PRIZE

The winner will receive the following (“the Prize”):

Two consecutive nights’ accommodations for two people in one (1) Lakefront Suite room in at the Nautical Beachfront Resort, 1000 McCulloch Boulevard North, Lake Havasu City, AZ, 86403 (“the Resort”). Hotel accommodations not available on holidays or during special events, and are subject to blackout dates and restrictions. For more information call the Resort at 928-855-2141.

A credit redeemable up to $75 in food and beverages at Turtle Grille, located on the grounds of the Resort.

A paddleboard excursion for two people, booked with a company of Sponsor’s choosing.

A gift card redeemable for up to $100 in gasoline at any Shell service station location.

Approximate Retail Value of the Prize is $875.00. If the actual retail value of the Prize is less than this amount, the difference, if any, will not be awarded to the winner. Winner is solely responsible for any and all expenses and incidental travel costs not expressly described above, including but not limited to, ground transportation, in-room charges (e.g., mini-bar, room service, telephone, movies, etc.), meals and beverages, gratuities and personal incidentals. If the winner does not use the Prize by December 31, 2018, it shall be forfeited. Winner may be required to provide a valid major credit card or other acceptable form of payment, as determined in the hotel’s sole discretion, upon hotel check-in. All in-room charges, telephone calls, meals, beverages, hotel upgrades, amenities, personal incidentals and any other expenses charged to the winner’s hotel room will be charged to the Winner’s credit card or deducted from the deposit provided. Hotel accommodations are subject to availability at time of booking.

Neither Sponsor nor Prize Provider will be responsible for any cancellations, delays, diversions or substitution or any act or omissions whatsoever by the hotel or any other persons providing services and accommodations to winner.

The winner may be required to present valid identification and the winner and any of his or her invitees may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release (“The Release”) by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize. If the winner does not fulfill these requirements, he or she will forfeit the prize. If these requirements are fulfilled, the winner must pick up or take delivery of the prize by the deadline established by Sponsor. Failure by the winner to meet any deadlines established by the Sponsor in this sweepstakes will result in forfeiture of the prize.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate, cancel or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Information submitted in sweepstakes entries, may be used by Sponsor for marketing and promotional purposes. The sweepstakes is subject to KTLA’s privacy policy, found at www.ktla.com/privacypolicy and KTLA’s Terms of Service, found at www.ktla.com/termsofservice.

Sponsor reserves the right not to display code word on-screen due to the coverage of breaking news or other unforeseen circumstances. Should Sponsor choose not to display code word on any day during the Sweepstakes Period, Sponsor may (but is not required to) extend the Sweepstakes Period and display the code word during a different newscast or on a different day. Any schedule changes for the display of code word will be listed on the KTLA website at www.ktla.com/havasu, as soon as possible.

By entering, entrants agree that Sponsor’s and Prize Provider’s decisions on all matters relating to this sweepstakes and the Prize are final, binding and incontestable.

Winner is responsible for all federal, state, and local taxes associated with the Prize. Winner will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the value of the Prize.

No element of the Prize is replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed. Prize is not transferable or redeemable for cash, and may not be sold, traded, rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above, or substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor and/or Prize Provider. Sponsor and Prize Provider reserve the right, but will have no obligation, to substitute the Prize, or any portion thereof, with a prize or prize element of equivalent or greater value, in their sole discretion, if the Prize, or any portion thereof, cannot be awarded for any reason. Prize is subject to restrictions, including those stated on the airfare documents.

By participating in the sweepstakes, entrants agree that, if selected as the winner, entrant and his/her travel companion agree: (a) to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Prize Provider, their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the officers, directors, agents and employees of each of them (collectively, “Released Parties”), from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, liabilities, expenses or losses of any kind arising out of the entrant’s or guest’s participation in this sweepstakes, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of the Prize (or any element thereof) and any prize-related activity and travel, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage or any other loss or injury of any kind; (b) entrant will not seek, and under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain, an award of, and entrant waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental, consequential, or any other damages other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses; (c) all causes of action arising out of or connected with this sweepstakes shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (d) any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs; (e) Sponsor and its licensees will have the right to use the entrant’s and travel companion’s name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness in any and all media for promotional purposes in connection with the sweepstakes. without further compensation or notice; and (f) as a condition of receiving the Prize, the winner and travel companion, within seven (7) days after being notified by Sponsor, must provide valid state-issued identification, fill out and sign an IRS Form W-9 and execute Sponsor’s prepared form of Affidavit of Eligibility, Release and Agreement, containing the foregoing provisions, and failure to do so will result in forfeiture of the Prize.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants, Sponsor and Prize Provider in connection with this sweepstakes, will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflicts of law rules or provisions.

Copy of rules/Name of winner: For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winner, send a self-addressed envelope to “LAKE HAVASU GETAWAY 2018”, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028. Requests must be received by July 31, 2018.

Prize Provider : Lake Havasu City Convention & Visitors Bureau, 314 London Bridge Rd., Lake Havasu City, AZ, 86403.