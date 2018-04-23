LAPD Investigating Whether String of Armed Robberies at Trader Joe’s Are Linked

The two men who walked into a Trader Joe’s in Culver City were not interested in Chocolatey Cats Cookies or lemon elderflower soda.

As one man took a position at the door, the other brandished a gun and forced the store manager to fill a white leather bag with about $4,800 in cash. The robbers fled on foot, said Culver City Police Lt. Randy Vickrey.

The April 12 robbery was one of at least seven of Trader Joe’s grocery stores in the Los Angeles area in recent months, authorities said.

In Long Beach, a Trader Joe’s store on Bellflower Boulevard was robbed twice in two weeks. The first robbery took place at about 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 15; police said a suspect pulled a gun on a store employee, demanded money and fled on foot. The store was robbed again in a similar fashion at the same time of day on March 2.

