Man Sentenced to 110 Years in Prison for Sexual Assault of 13-Year-Old Girl

A man who sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl who lived in his San Bernardino apartment complex has been sentenced to 110 years in state prison, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office said.

Stanley Williams, 53, was found guilty of four felony counts of lewd act upon a child and one count of unlawful sexual intercourse on Feb. 26, the DA’s office said.

The crimes stem back to 2012, when Williams moved into an apartment complex in San Bernardino, prosecutors said.

The 13-year-old victim was living there at the time, and Williams asked her parents if she could come over and clean his apartment “in exchange for a few dollars,” prosecutors said in a news release. The girl’s family agreed.

Once the girl was inside Williams’ home, he began grooming her into developing a sexual relationship with him — slowly becoming affectionate before initiating sexual relations with her, prosecutors said.

“He started off by holding hands with the victim and telling her that he loved her,” Deputy District Attorney Long said in a news release.

From there, Williams managed to convince the young teen that he was her boyfriend and they were in “a loving relationship,” prosecutors said. In 2013, the girl’s mother discovered inappropriate Facebook messages between her and Williams and then confronted him about them.

She also called the police and Williams was arrested and later charged.

Before his conviction, Williams tried to stop the victim from testifying, sending her letters and attempting to make contact with her through attorneys and other people, according to prosecutors. Still, the girl took the stand in court.

“At trial, the victim showed great strength and courage in her testimony,” Deputy DA Long said in a news release. “Thanks to her resilience on the stand, this predator will never be able to hurt another child.”