Man Sought After ‘Violently’ Attacking, Attempting to Sexually Assault Female Pedestrian in Beverly Hills: Police

Police on Monday asked for the public’s help in locating a man who “violently” attacked and tried to sexually assault a female pedestrian in Beverly Hills over the weekend.

The incident began about 3:45 a.m. Sunday when a man riding a bicycle began following the victim as she walked home from West Hollywood, police Lt. David Hamel told KTLA.

The cyclist attempted to engage the victim in conversation before he “assaulted her violently” in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Merv Griffin Way, Hamel said.

He allegedly grabbed the victim from behind and pulled her into a secluded area, where he also tried to sexually assault her, police said in a news release.

After the attack, the man sped away on his red, single-speed bicycle. He was last seen riding eastbound on Wilshire Boulevard toward westbound Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the release.

The victim is “resting and doing better,” Hamel said.

Police described the wanted individual as a Hispanic man in his 30s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with black hair pulled back in a bun and facial hair He was wearing a dark green shirt at the time.

Authorities released surveillance images of the man as they sought to identify and locate him.

“This individual is obviously a danger to everybody else,” Hamel said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the department’s Detective Bureau at 310-285-2158.