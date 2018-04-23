Mayor Garcetti Says He Would ‘Absolutely’ Consider Expanding Rent Control in L.A.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday he would “absolutely” consider extending L.A. limits on rent increases to cover newly built apartments if California voters roll back a state law that prohibits it.

Garcetti joined tenant and community activists at a news conference outside City Hall to back a proposed ballot initiative that would roll back the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, which bans cities and counties from capping rent increases on apartments built after 1995. In cities like Los Angeles, which already had rent control when the law was passed, the restrictions can go back years earlier.

Repealing the state law would allow local governments to impose rent control on newer buildings, a longtime goal of tenant groups.

In L.A., “rent stabilization” rules limit how much landlords can hike rent annually on tenants living in apartments built before October 1978. Landlords face no limits, however, on how much they can increase the rent once an apartment is vacated.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.