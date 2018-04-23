Monkey Can’t Sue for Copyright Infringement of Selfies, 9th Circuit Rules

A federal appeals court decided unanimously Monday that animals may not sue for copyright protection.

The ruling came in the case of a monkey that took selfies with a wildlife photographer’s camera. The photographer later published the photos.

An animal rights group sued, charging the monkey owned the copyright because it took the pictures.

“We must determine whether a monkey may sue humans, corporations, and companies for damages and injunctive relief arising from claims of copyright infringement,” Judge Carlos Bea, appointed by President George W. Bush, wrote for a three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.