More Than Half of L.A. City Employees Who Were Sexually Harassed at Work Didn’t Report It: Survey

Nearly 18% of Los Angeles city employees who responded to a recent survey said they have been sexually harassed in the workplace, while more than half of employees who said they have been subjected to harassment didn’t report the incident to anyone.

The anonymous survey, released last week by the Personnel Department, is believed to be the first citywide poll of employees on sexual harassment in decades.

City Council members Paul Krekorian and Nury Martinez requested a survey of the city’s 45,000 employees last fall amid a nationwide focus on unwanted sexual attention in the workplace.

A total of 4,205 employees responded to the survey, a “strong sample response,” said Jody Yoxsimer, an assistant manager who worked on the project.

