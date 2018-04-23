Mother of Man Who Was Randomly Stabbed to Death in Ventura Restaurant While Holding Daughter Speaks Out

The mother of a Ventura man who was randomly stabbed to death while dining at a beachside restaurant with his daughter on his lap was still grappling this weekend with the loss of a man she described as “a good husband and a loving father.”

Anthony Mele Jr., 35, was having dinner with his wife, Hana, and their 5-year-old daughter, Willow, at the Aloha Steakhouse on the city’s promenade Wednesday night when a homeless man walked up and stabbed Mele in the neck, police said.

Mele was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

The suspect “came in and straight up stabbed him,” Rebecca Mele, 57, the victim’s mother, said in an interview with The Times on Sunday. “It was so quick, my son turned and was stabbed while he’s holding his daughter.”

