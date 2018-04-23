O.C. Authorities Search for Missing Man After Unoccupied Boat Washes Ashore

Authorities on Monday identified a missing boater whose disappearance spurred an all-out search the previous day when his unoccupied watercraft washed ashore in Newport Beach.

Nicholas Busick, 47, left on his 18-foot Boston Whaler boat about 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators believed he departed from Catalina Island, but the exact location was not immediately known.

Nearly five hours later — around 5:45 p.m. — the boat was found near the Newport Beach Harbor Patrol office, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun.

No one was on board, she added.

The discovery sparked an intense, multi-agency search for Busick that continued on Monday.

The incident is not believed to be “suspicious,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet that included a photo of the missing man.

No additional information was immediately released amid the ongoing search.

