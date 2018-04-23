O.C. Authorities Search for Missing Man After Unoccupied Boat Washes Ashore

Authorities on Monday identified a missing boater whose disappearance spurred an all-out search the previous day when his unoccupied watercraft washed ashore in Newport Beach.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department released this photo of Nicholas Busick on April 23, 2018.

Nicholas Busick, 47, left on his 18-foot Boston Whaler boat about 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators believed he departed from Catalina Island, but the exact location was not immediately known.

Nearly five hours later — around 5:45 p.m. — the boat was found near the Newport Beach Harbor Patrol office, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun.

No one was on board, she added.

The discovery sparked an intense, multi-agency search for Busick that continued on Monday.

The incident is not believed to be “suspicious,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet that included a photo of the missing man.

No additional information was immediately released amid the ongoing search.

