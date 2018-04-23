Report of Suspicious Device Prompts Partial Evacuation at Ontario International Airport

Part of a terminal at Ontario International Airport was evacuated Monday morning due to a report of a suspicious device.

Authorities were alerted to the device about 4:54 a.m., prompting officials to clear people from two gates in the Terminal 4 area, Ontario Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Schiller said.

A bomb squad was called to the airport to investigate the device, Schiller said.

The item was later described as a possible training device, Schiller said. The person it belonged to was being questioned.

Only the two gates in the immediate area of the investigation were cleared, Schiller said, adding that the rest of the airport was operating as usual. Flights were landing and taking off at the airport.

The two gates in Terminal 4 would remain closed until the device is cleared, Schiller said.

No injuries were reported.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.