‘My Parents Are Grateful I’m Still Alive,’ Says Hawaii Shark Attack Victim Who Also Survived Bear and Rattlesnake Bites

A Colorado man attacked by a shark in Hawaii last week also survived earlier encounters with a bear and a rattlesnake, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Dylan McWilliams, 20 of Grand Junction, Colorado, was bitten by a shark Thursday while swimming off the island of Kauai.

He suffered several cuts to his leg, KTLA sister station KDVR in Denver reported on Saturday.

McWilliams said he believes a tiger shark bit him.

“That was the scariest part. I didn’t know where the shark was, and I didn’t know if he would come after me again,” he told the Star-Advertiser.

This was not McWilliams' first painful bite from a wild animal. In fact, it was his third.

In July, he was attacked by a bear in Colorado.

The bear bit his skull, grabbed his head and dragged him about 12 feet from where he was sleeping. The bear was later euthanized.

The Star-Advertiser reported McWilliams was also bitten by a rattlesnake while hiking in Utah about 3 1/2 years ago.

"My parents are grateful I’m still alive," he told the newspaper.

