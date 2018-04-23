Spoken Dreams: Nathan Moore, Actor/Director

Nathan Moore is an actor, director, and multi-faceted storyteller. He was born in New Hampshire, but spent much of his childhood was spent visiting the home of his grandparents’ in Wisconsin. It was there that he cultivated his imagination and developed a sense for creating stories.

Eventually, Nathan’s family settled in Florida where he began to take an interest in theater, and by high school, it evolved to also encompass a deep appreciation for film. Nathan decided he wanted to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, but was hesitant to make the move to Los Angeles. He decided to stay put and study musical theater in college, but eventually his desire to work in film became too strong to ignore.

In this episode, Nathan shares how he finally made the decision to make his way to Los Angeles. He opens up finding a supportive community, and how he found happiness in being a collaborative storyteller.

