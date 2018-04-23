Study: Climate Change Will Make California’s Drought-Flood Cycle More Volatile

Californians should expect more dramatic swings between dry and wet years as the climate warms, according to a new study that found it likely that the state will be hit by devastating, widespread flooding in coming decades.

Water flows down a hillside from the emergency spillway at Lake Oroville on Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

UC researchers in essence found that California’s highly volatile climate will become even more volatile as human-caused climate change tinkers with atmospheric patterns over the eastern Pacific Ocean.

The long-term average of annual precipitation in California won’t change much, they predicted.

“Yet despite that, we see a big increase in extremes,” said UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain, lead author of a paper published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change. “We expect to see more really wet years and also more really dry years.”

