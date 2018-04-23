The ‘Feastly’ Experience With Chef Bruce Kalman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Top Chef Alum Chef Bruce Kalman of Pasadena's Union and Grand Central Market's Knead & Co Pasta Bar + Market and new concept The House of Machines joined us live with a taste of his upcoming event with Feastly. Feastly connects passionate chefs with adventurous eaters seeking more authentic dining experiences by offering unique meals served in chefs’ supper clubs, testing kitchens and homes. Pepcid has teamed up with Feastly to create a series of unforgettable culinary experiences. On Tuesday, April 24, Chef Bruce Kalman will be the featured chef and will prepare a five-course meal (menu overview below) at The Idea Loft in Los Angeles. For more information on the event including how you can get tickets, click HERE. For more info on Bruce Kalman and all his restaurants, recipes and more, visit his website.