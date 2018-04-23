‘Pandemonium Broke Loose’ After Van Hit Pedestrians in Toronto, Witness Says; 1 in Custody

A white van collided with multiple pedestrians on a busy street north of downtown Toronto, Canada, on Monday, Toronto Police said.

A suspect is in custody and the van has been located, Toronto Police media representative Gary Long told CNN.

Stephen Powell, district chief for Toronto Fire, confirmed that there have been multiple casualties. A large presence of Toronto fire, police and EMS personnel are on the scene, Powell said.

The incident occurred in the North York area at the intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, police said. Yonge Street is one of the main thoroughfares in Toronto. Subway service was suspended in the area of the incident.

Multiple patients are being treated, according to Kim McKinnon, superintendent for the Toronto paramedics. The extent of the injuries is not yet known, police said.

Witness accounts

Mary Tan shared two photos showing people injured in the incident.

An eyewitness, Raj Irshad, says he saw multiple bodies lying on the ground.

Irshad works at a nearby Esso gas station about one block from where the van is reported to have driven onto the sidewalk.

He says he did not see the initial collision but saw the aftermath. He also saw multiple emergency vehicles in front of his gas station.

One witness told CNN network partner CTV that he was out for a cigarette when he saw the van hit a man walking through the intersection.

“And then, just pandemonium broke loose, just everyone was going crazy,” he said. The vehicle was going about 60 to 70 kilometers per hour, he estimated.

Mark Dukes works at the Procter & Gamble building on Yonge Street and Poyntz Avenue in Toronto. He told CNN he heard sirens outside his office and looked out of the window, where he saw a van surrounded by police officers.

“There were tons of officers at first but not so many now,” he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was just learning about the incident.

“Our hearts go out to anyone affected. We’re obviously going to have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours,” he said.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said that there was a tragic incident on Yonge Street.

“My thoughts are with those affected by this incident and the frontline responders who are working to help those injured,” he said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.