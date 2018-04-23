Would-Be Beer Bandit Apprehended After Stealing Coors Delivery Truck, Santa Rosa Police Say

The shirtless suspect hung his head in apparent defeat — his eyes gazing downward on his dirty American flag shorts and loosely tied sneakers.

For a few minutes Thursday, Matthew Hermsmeyer had helmed his own booze cruise of sorts, when he allegedly stole a Coors beer truck in Santa Rosa.

But the 46-year-old transient’s joy ride didn’t last long.

In a Facebook post headlined “Beer (Truck) Bandit Busted” by Santa Rosa police, authorities say that Hermsmeyer ditched the stolen suds soon after he absconded with them.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.