Suspected Shooter in Custody Following Barricade, House Fire in Harbor Gateway Area

A suspected shooter is in custody following a standoff at a home in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles where a fire broke out earlier Tuesday morning.

The incidents occurred at a home in the 15400 block of South Orchard Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Plair confirmed.

At about 5:30 a.m. , the situation was described by Plair as an active shooter situation concerning an assault with a deadly weapon.

The gunman was apparently barricaded in the home, Plair said later.

The suspect was taken into custody about 6:30 a.m. and was being treated at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel, LAPD Officer Lomeli said.

No word was initially given on whether anyone else was wounded in the shooting.

The shooting and barricade took place at the same location where a fire was reported about 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in the two-story home in about 12 minutes, Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman stated in a news alert.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

KTLA's Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.