Allegedly Armed Man Barricades Himself Inside Hacienda Heights Home: L.A. County Sheriff

An allegedly armed man barricaded himself inside a Hacienda Heights home Tuesday afternoon as Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies swarmed the scene trying to get him to surrender, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The incident occurred in the 16600 block of Carriage Place at about 2 p.m. as a crisis negotiation team was called to the scene, officials said. The man was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, officials said.

Homes in the surrounding area were evacuated, authorities said.

No further information has been released.