ATMs at 2 Orange County Target Stores Burglarized in Just 1 Day

ATMs at two Target stores in Orange County were burglarized Tuesday and law enforcement officials are investigating whether they are connected considering the similar circumstances.

The first burglary was committed at the Foothill Ranch Target store in Lake Forest at around 3:30 a.m., when the money-dispensing machine was smashed and burglarized of an unknown amount of cash, officials said.

Surveillance footage shows a trio of people dressed in all black making their way into the store before crowding around an ATM. One person can be seen swinging a sledgehammer against the machine before it's smashed open and they are able to get some cash out of it.

The entire encounter lasted about two minutes and 20 seconds, as the video shows. Just about 30 to 40 minutes later, the second burglary unfolded in another part of the county.

That burglary was in Santa Ana, where another ATM at a Target store near North Grand Avenue and 17th Street was smashed open in a similar way, officials said.

It also had an unknown amount of cash stolen from it, officials said. Also, the suspect descriptions in that case appeared to match that of the people seen in surveillance footage from the other Target store earlier in the day.

Investigators with the O.C. Sheriff's Department are looking into the cases and have not identified possible suspects.

No further information has been released.