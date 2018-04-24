Dramatic Photos Show Goose Attacking High School Golfer on Michigan Golf Course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A high school golfer was upended by a goose on a golf course near Blissfield, Michigan, recently, in an incident that gained attention after photos of it were posted on social media.

Isaac Couling, a member of the Concord High School golf team, was competing in the Madison Tournament at the World Creek Golf Course in Adrian, Michigan, when the 16-year-old was attacked, according to Blissfield Golf Coach Steve Babbitt.

"The group just finished teeing off on hole #7 and were walking down the fairway," Babbitt told CNN in an email. "They were aware of a goose nest on their left which they were looking at but not bothering when from behind them and to the right came the guard goose (protecting the nest)."

Then came a rather alarming escalation. The Blissfield Athletics Twitter account explained that Couling was caught off guard by the charging bird as he was keeping an eye on another goose.

As Couling attempted to flee the chaos he tripped, allowing the goose a clear coup de grâce.

Said Blissfield Athletics on Twitter: "And you thought golf was boring?"

Devon Pitts of Blissfield was the photographer who caught the inspiring and terrifying moment of nature in action.

"You can say [she] was at the right place at the right time," Babbitt said.

By all accounts, Couling was fine -- as he told the Detroit News, "I did par that hole.

CNN has reached out to Couling for further comment but has not yet heard back.