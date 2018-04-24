Driver Shot on 215 Freeway in Colton in Apparent Random Attack

Authorities are searching for a driver who opened fire in an apparently random car-to-car shooting on the 215 Freeway in Colton early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. as the victim and shooter were traveling northbound on the freeway just south of Washington Street, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Robert Holtz said.

The victim was shot in the arm and transported to a local hospital. The wound was not life-threatening, Holtz said.

The shooter was driving a gold sedan, but no further information was immediately available.

The victim and shooter did not know each other, Holtz said, adding that the incident appeared to be random.

The freeway was shut down for a short period of time as officers searched for evidence.

Anyone with information was asked to call the CHP at 909-383-4247.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.