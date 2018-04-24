With Help of Police, 84-Year-Old Man Gets to Pennsylvania Hospital to Visit Ailing Wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A heartwarming photo showing a Pennsylvania police officer helping an 84-year-old man get to the hospital to be with his sick wife is being widely shared on Facebook.

Roger Baker's wife was rushed to the hospital by herself after suffering a medical emergency. Baker wanted to go, but he didn't have any friends or family in the area, according to KTLA sister station WNEP in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Instead, he called police.

Montoursville Police Department Chief Deputy Jason Bentley was notified of the call that Baker needed help getting to the hospital and gave him a ride.

"When he got out of my patrol car at the hospital, he held on to the side of the car for about a minute. I didn't realize it was that bad, so I grabbed his hands and started to walk him in," Bentley said.

The touching photo was taken by a Police Department intern and posted on Facebook last Thursday. As of Tuesday morning, it had been shared nearly 1,500 times.

“You can only imagine what’s going through someone’s mind at that age when they’ve been together that long, but he didn’t seem to be overly upset, like he kind of expected it and was ready and just going to see his wife, (to) see how she’s doing because he didn’t know how she was doing,” Bentley told the station.