HUD Secretary Ben Carson Speaks With L.A. Community Leaders, Tours Women’s Homeless Center on Skid Row

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson toured a homeless women’s center on L.A.’s skid row Tuesday as part of a fact-finding trip to local public-private partnerships and faith-based programs tackling homelessness and job training.

Carson, whose agency provided a record $109 million last year to L.A.’s battle with one of the nation’s worst homelessness problems, also met with county and business homelessness leaders and stopped at a faith-based drug treatment residential center in Echo Park.

The Dream Center Foundation visit, which included a sweep through a men’s dorm and discussions with leaders, was closed to the media for logistical reasons, a Carson aide said.

It was Carson’s first trip to skid row, 50 blocks lined with tents and shanties filled largely with African Americans, a sight he said “you cannot forget.”

