Police Didn’t Give Medical Aid to Diante Yarber After Shooting Him in Barstow Walmart Parking Lot, Family Lawyer Alleges

An attorney for the family of a black man who was shot to death by Barstow police said that an independent autopsy reveals Diante Yarber was struck by at least 10 rounds before he asphyxiated on his own blood.

Family attorney S. Lee Merritt also told reporters Monday that witnesses say officers never attempted to render aid to the dying man.

Yarber, 26, was behind the wheel of a black Ford Mustang in a Walmart parking lot when officers fired 30 rounds at the vehicle on April 5.

Barstow police have insisted their officers opened fire after Yarber shifted into reverse and hit a patrol car. They say he accelerated again toward officers standing near their vehicles.

