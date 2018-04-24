Preview of Propel Co: Labs Fitness Festival With Celebrity Trainer Harley Pasternak

Celebrity Trainer Harley Pasternak joined us live to tell us all about Propel Co: Labs Fitness Festival happening May 5-6 at Quixote Studios in West Hollywood. This is a 2-day fitness event with one-of-a-kind fitness experiences fueled by live musical performances and mash-up workouts led by the industry’s top instructors and studios. For more information on the festival lineup including how you can buy tickets, click HERE or follow them on social media.
