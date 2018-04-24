Suspect Arrested After Man Is Caught on Video Engaging in Public Masturbation in Victorville; Additional Victims Sought

A 27-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a teen caught him on video masturbating in his car in Victorville, and authorities are now looking for potential additional victims, officials said.

The lewd act was spotted near the intersection of Freeport and Andrea drives around 6:50 p.m. Monday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The young man was walking in the area when he noticed the lewd individual sitting in his car engaging in the sexual act, authorities said. The teen pulled out his cellphone and recorded the incident.

By the time deputies responded to the location, the man had fled.

On Tuesday, investigators received multiple tips from the public that led them to identify that suspect as Brad Winston Powell.

The 27-year-old was found at a home in the 13200 block of Brighton Circle and detained by sheriff’s officials. He was then taken to the police station to be interviewed, deputies said.

Based on information obtained in the interview and other investigative information, Powell was arrested on suspicion of annoying/molesting a child and indecent exposure, the Sheriff’s Department said.

He was being held at the Adelanto Detention Center, inmate records show.

Detectives have released his booking photo because they believe there could be additional victims.

Anyone with information can contact Detective S. Boydston at 760-241-2911. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the We-Tip hotline at 800-782-7463 or www.wetip.com.