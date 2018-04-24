Senior editor for Refinery29 Lexy Lebsack joined us live with the must-have products for the ultimate 10 minute beauty routine. It's a minimalist's dream or for anyone who doesn't want to spend an hour in the mirror in the morning. Lexy showed off the best products to prep, plump, and perfect your look. For more information on Lexy, Refinery29 and the 10 minute beauty routine, visit their website or follow them on social media.
The Ultimate 10 Minute Beauty Routine With Refinery29
-
Most Popular Beauty Questions Answered With Refinery 29’s Lexy Lebsack
-
Green Your Beauty Routine for Earth Day With Stacy Cox
-
Frank Buckley Interviews: Erin Falconer, Author
-
Get Red Carpet Ready in Minutes With Anya Sarre
-
Spring Clean Your Beauty Stash With Beauty Expert Stacy Cox
-
-
Lunch Hour Beauty Treatments with Dr. Brent Moelleken
-
Awards Season Beauty Treatments with Dr. Brent Moelleken
-
Hawaii’s Credibility Under Fire After False Missile Warning
-
Man Allegedly High on Drugs Attacks Escondido Police Car With Rock in Unprovoked Incident
-
Long Beach Bulldog Beauty Contest & Adoption Fair
-
-
Southwest Passenger Died of Trauma to Head, Neck and Torso After Broken Plane Window Nearly Sucked Her Out
-
Tucson Mass Shooter Left Message in Sign Language Before Deadly 2011 Attack, New FBI Video Shows
-
Russian Woman Accidentally ‘Embalmed Alive’ During Routine Surgery