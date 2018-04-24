Trump Says He Will Let Embattled Veterans Affairs Nominee Decide Whether to Withdraw

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, Dr. Ronny Jackson, “is one of the finest people I have ever met” but acknowledged he lacks experience in running a government agency.

“There’s a lack of experience,” he said.

Trump said he hadn’t heard particular allegations against Jackson but defended him and said he was being unfairly treated by the press and Democrats.

Senate Veterans Affairs Committee members are assessing allegations from whistleblowers that have told the panel about Jackson’s questionable behavior including excessive drinking and a “toxic” work environment under his leadership, according to two former White House medical staff members who have spoken with the committee.

Both sources who spoke with CNN told the committee about behavior they observed while working in the White House medical unit.

Lawmakers who spoke with CNN expressed worries that this could represent a pattern of behavior and not a collection of isolated incidents.

“I told Admiral Jackson just a little while ago, what do you need this for? This is a vicious group of people, they malign … what do you need it for?” the President said he asked.

“He’s an admiral, he’s a great leader, and they question him for every little thing,” Trump said.

But he said he would leave it up to Jackson whether to continue pursuing confirmation.

“He is a high-quality person. It’s totally his decision. So he’ll be making a decision,” he said. “I don’t want to put a man through a process like this. It’s too ugly and too disgusting.”

Trump said if he was Jackson making the decision, he would step aside.

“If I were him, I wouldn’t do it,” Trump said.

Behind the scenes

Though the White House publicly defended Jackson in a statement Tuesday morning, several officials have privately conceded that the President’s nominee to lead the Veterans Affairs department is in trouble. The White House drafted the statement supporting Jackson days ago — in preparation for any criticism during his hearing. But after reports surfaced that his nomination could be upended by the allegations, the White House sent out the statement early.

Officials are aware in detail of the allegations lobbed against Jackson. They are continuing to discuss what to do going forward if Jackson doesn’t withdraw, and his nomination is still very much up in the air.

But other officials fear Jackson’s nomination is doomed. One said that having the White House defend him instead of simply pulling his nomination is worse, predicting more will come out and the beloved West Wing physician will go down in flames.

Several pointed to how difficult CIA Director Mike Pompeo’s confirmation process to head the State Department has been, even though he has the credentials for the job as the nation’s top diplomat.