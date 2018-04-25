Man Rescued, Woman Dies After Being Swept Into Ocean Off Laguna Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman died after being pulled into the ocean while walking with her partner in Laguna Beach on Wednesday, officials said.

The couple, who officials described as "elderly," was taking a stroll on the rocks at Victoria Point when both were swept away by waves, Laguna Beach police said. Authorities responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m.

The man was rescued, officers said around 8:45 p.m., but the woman could not be located.

A Good Samaritan had also jumped in to help the woman when she first became submerged, but that person was later rescued without the woman in tow, authorities said.

Eventually, the woman was found deceased floating in the water around 9:30 p.m. and taken ashore by boat, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Helicopters and rescue officials spent hours combing the coastal area Wednesday night.

Marine safety, fire and police officials were all responded to the scene. Residents had been warned a large emergency responder presence would be in the area.

Authorities did not release further details about the couple or their identities.

Final update: 10:00 pm- After an extensive search by emergency responders, we are sad to report that the missing female was found by Laguna Beach Marine Safety deceased. The Laguna Beach PD offers our condolences to the family. — Laguna Beach PD PIO (@LBPD_PIO_45) April 26, 2018

Search is still under way at Victoria Beach. Coastguard enrt to assist pic.twitter.com/ek6MaHP2Ae — Laguna Beach PD PIO (@LBPD_PIO_45) April 26, 2018