Documentary Filmmaker’s Rape Lawsuit Against Russell Simmons Dismissed

A federal lawsuit accusing music mogul Russell Simmons of raping a documentary filmmaker in 2016 was dismissed Wednesday.

The $5-million suit, filed in January by Jennifer Jarosik, was dismissed by agreement from Jarosik and Simmons’ attorneys. No reason was given in the court filing for the agreement to dismiss the case “with prejudice,” meaning the suit can’t be filed again.

An attorney for Jarosik did not immediately return a request for comment. A representative for Simmons declined to comment and did not respond to a question about whether the case had been settled.

Simmons still faces a $10-million lawsuit filed last month in L.A. County Superior Court by a woman identified only as “Jane Doe,” who alleged Simmons forced himself on her in his hotel room after a concert in 1988. In his reply, Simmons called the allegation “pure fiction” and an extortion attempt.

