Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into 2 Light Poles in Long Beach

A driver was hospitalized Wednesday morning following a violent crash that left a street in Long Beach closed for several hours.

The crash occurred during the early morning hours near the intersection of Cherry Avenue and East Washington Street.

A single vehicle struck and knocked down two light poles, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Davidson said.

The driver was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition, Davidson said.

Cherry Avenue between East Market Street and East Rogers Street would remain closed until about 10 a.m., the Police Department stated in a news advisory.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the crash.