Families of Victims of ‘Golden State Killer’ React to His Arrest

Posted 6:56 PM, April 25, 2018, by

The loved ones and family members of those allegedly killed or raped by Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., the suspected "Golden State Killer," reacted to the announcement of his arrest in Sacramento on Wednesday. Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on April 25, 2018.

