Frank Buckley Interviews: Megan Henderson, KTLA News Anchor

Megan Henderson is one of the anchors of the early edition of the KTLA 5 Morning News. She was recently invited by UNICEF to visit one of the world’s largest refugee camps, Kakuma, in northwestern Turkana County, Kenya. Megan learned that 60-percent of the camp’s population of 147,355 people are children under the age of 18. Many of their parents have been killed in civil wars.

During this podcast, Megan tells us what she learned about the refugees and how UNICEF helps them. She also provides her firsthand observations about reporting from Kakuma, and Megan reveals how all of it has affected her in a profound way.

