French President Emmanuel Macron to Address Congress

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to address Congress on Wednesday, following his meetings with President Donald Trump at the White House.

The address coincides with the 58th anniversary of then-French President Charles de Gaulle’s address to a joint session of Congress.

Macron’s speech to Congress comes after he spent two days with Trump tackling a slew of pressing policy issues, from the Iran nuclear deal to the Syrian civil war, climate, counterterrorism and Russian aggression.

Macron — who has been dubbed by some observers as a “Trump whisperer” — has been able to develop one of the closest relationships Trump maintains with a world leader.

During his time in DC, he’s been on a mission to convince Trump to stick with the Iran deal, but despite the apparent warmth of their relationship, he been facing an uphill struggle.

Trump railed against the Iran nuclear deal Tuesday, calling the agreement negotiated by the Obama administration “insane” and “ridiculous” for failing to contain Tehran.

Still, he maintained that he could soon strike an agreement with Macron.

In anticipation of his visit to Washington, Macron held talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is set to visit Washington on Friday.

Meanwhile, Democratic leaders in Congress were left off the guest list for Trump’s first state dinner, with Macron on Tuesday. CNN reached out to the White House for confirmation that no congressional Democrats had been invited to the dinner and did not receive a response.