Please enable Javascript to watch this video

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and others unveiled tunnel boring machines underneath the Metro Purple Line extension in the Mid-Wilshire area on Wednesday.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on April 25, 2018.

The big reveal!!! Lauren is a 3rd grader and an amazing artist who won the @MetroLosAngeles @PurpleLineTBMs art contest! Congratulations, Lauren! Your artwork is colorful and exciting, just like L.A. pic.twitter.com/YljjTW2pSa — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) April 25, 2018