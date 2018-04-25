Man Searches for Beloved Dog That Went Missing After Hit-and-Run Crash on 60 Freeway in East L.A.

Panda is the black & white 6 year old rescue on the left.... her owner @djrundown is desperately seeking to find her after being the victim of a hit-and-run last night... my story tonight on @ktla5news 10:15pm .... Please reach out to the owner at (530)386-1910! #dog #rescue #panda #news #losangeles @peta

A post shared by elizabethespinosa (@elizabethespinosa) on Apr 25, 2018 at 10:15pm PDT