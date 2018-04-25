Man Searches for Beloved Dog That Went Missing After Hit-and-Run Crash on 60 Freeway in East L.A.

Posted 11:12 PM, April 25, 2018, by , Updated at 11:18PM, April 25, 2018

A recent Los Angeles transplant was driving on the 60 Freeway in East L.A. when says his Honda Civic hatchback was rear-ended and crashed on Tuesday. By the time he gained his composure, both his dog Panda and the driver who hit him had disappeared, he said. He is now desperately searching for the pooch.