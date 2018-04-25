Man Searches for Beloved Dog That Went Missing After Hit-and-Run Crash on 60 Freeway in East L.A.

A recent Los Angeles transplant was driving on the 60 Freeway in East L.A. when says his Honda Civic hatchback was rear-ended and crashed on Tuesday. By the time he gained his composure, both his dog Panda and the driver who hit him had disappeared, he said. He is now desperately searching for the pooch.
Panda is the black & white 6 year old rescue on the left.... her owner @djrundown is desperately seeking to find her after being the victim of a hit-and-run last night... my story tonight on @ktla5news 10:15pm .... Please reach out to the owner at (530)386-1910! #dog #rescue #panda #news #losangeles @peta
34.035519 -118.169458