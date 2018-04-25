Neighbors Left Stunned After Arrest of Suspected Golden State Killer in Sacramento Suburb

Neighbors in this Sacramento suburb watched stunned as a ranch house became became a center of the investigation into the notorious Golden State killer, who preyed on victims across California in the 1970s and 1980s.

The crush of police vehicles, media trucks and yellow crime scene tape stood out in an otherwise quiet neighborhood of cul de sacs and well-maintained two-story homes.

Authorities said the man who lived in the home — 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., — was arrested in connection with the slayings. Local and federal authorities descended on DeAngelo’s beige, single-story home Tuesday evening and remained there Wednesday morning, when they removed two cars, a boat and a motorcycle from the garage.

The suspect was a police officer in Auburn during the 1970s, but was fired after he was accused of shoplifting a hammer and dog repellent, according to a 1979 newspaper article. He is suspected of committing some crimes while he was still on the force, but his arrest is related to a 1980 double homicide of a Ventura County couple, according to law enforcement sources.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.