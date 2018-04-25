BREAKING: Man Suspected of Being Notorious California Serial Killer Known as ‘Golden State Killer’ Has Been Arrested, FBI Says

Republicans Set to Turn in Signatures for Ballot Measure to Repeal California Gas Tax Hike

Republican activists said Tuesday that they have collected at least 830,000 signatures for an initiative to repeal recent increases in California’s gas tax and vehicle fees, more than enough to qualify the measure for the November ballot.

Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station on May 10, 2017 in San Rafael. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The activists need 585,407 signatures of registered voters to qualify the ballot measure.

Because signatures are still being processed and counted by the campaign, backers hope to have 900,000 by the time they begin turning them in to the counties on Friday, according to Carl DeMaio, a former San Diego City Council member and organizer of the drive.

“The breadth and depth of voter anger over the car and gas tax hikes is just amazing,” said DeMaio, who hosts a radio talk show. “We are seeing Democrats, independents and Republicans sign the petition and volunteering to carry the petition, people from all walks of life.”

