‘Sorry I Tased You!’ Ohio Officer Apologizes to Firefighter With Personalized Cake

A police officer in Ohio used a personalized cake, and a little humor, to apologize for accidentally using a Taser on a firefighter as they were responding to a disturbance call recently.

The Hamilton Township Police Department posted a photo of the cake, along with the officer and firefighter involved, on its Facebook page Saturday.

The post referred to last week’s incident in which the officer was assisting firefighters during an altercation with a patient at a local hospital.

“While trying to control the patient, Ofc. Workman deployed her TASER Self-Defense device and inadvertently “shocked” FF Rickey Wagoner!” the post read.

Two photos were posted along with the apology, including a picture of Workman and Wagoner holding a cake with “Sorry I tased you!” written in frosting.