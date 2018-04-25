Watch live video: French president to address Congress following meetings with Trump

‘Sorry I Tased You!’ Ohio Officer Apologizes to Firefighter With Personalized Cake

Posted 6:38 AM, April 25, 2018, by

A police officer in Ohio used a personalized cake, and a little humor, to apologize for accidentally using a Taser on a firefighter as they were responding to a disturbance call recently.

"Sorry I tased you!" cake is seen in a photo posted to the Hamilton Township Police Department's Facebook page.

“Sorry I tased you!” cake is seen in a photo posted to the Hamilton Township Police Department’s Facebook page.

The Hamilton Township Police Department posted a photo of the cake, along with the officer and firefighter involved, on its Facebook page Saturday.

The post referred to last week’s incident in which the officer was assisting firefighters during an altercation with a patient at a local hospital.

“While trying to control the patient, Ofc. Workman deployed her TASER Self-Defense device and inadvertently “shocked” FF Rickey Wagoner!” the post read.

Two photos were posted along with the apology, including a picture of Workman and Wagoner holding a cake with “Sorry I tased you!” written in frosting.