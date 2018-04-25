BREAKING: Man Suspected of Being Notorious California Serial Killer Known as ‘Golden State Killer’ Has Been Arrested, FBI Says

Wednesday Forecast: Mild Cooling Trend

Posted 8:47 AM, April 25, 2018, by , Updated at 08:49AM, April 25, 2018

Look for a mild cooling trend and regional gusty winds Wednesday. Henry DiCarlo has KTLA’s forecast on April 25, 2018.