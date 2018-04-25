Look for a mild cooling trend and regional gusty winds Wednesday. Henry DiCarlo has KTLA’s forecast on April 25, 2018.
Wednesday Forecast: Mild Cooling Trend
-
Friday Forecast: Dense Fog Advisory, Cool Weekend Ahead
-
Tuesday Forecast: Clear and Mild Through Friday
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Mild Saturday Forecast
-
Friday Forecast: Decreasing Winds, Mild Temperatures
-
Friday Forecast: Partly Cloudy; Showers May Stay Away This Weekend
-
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Mild Saturday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny Sunday Forecast
-
Warm Winter Weather in Southern California to Linger Throughout Next Week
-
Tuesday Forecast: Warming Trend Across SoCal
-
Tuesday Forecast: Above Average Temperatures With Mild Winds
-
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Mild Saturday Forecast
-
Thursday Forecast: Foggy and a Warming Trend
-
Tuesday Forecast: Mild and Cloudy; Surf Is Up