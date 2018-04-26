3 Injured, 30 Displaced After Blaze Breaks Out in San Pedro Apartment Building

Three people were badly injured and several more were displaced after a fire erupted at an apartment complex in San Pedro on Thursday, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the building known as the Palos Verdes Inn Hotel in the 1000 block of South Palos Verdes Street around 6:40 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

The blaze was contained to a single unit on the two-story structure’s first floor, officials said.

Though the roughly 90 firefighters at the scene were able to extinguish the flames within half an hour, several residents were displaced and three people were transported to the hospital with injuries, according to LAFD.

A 70-year-old man was in critical condition and reported burns to his lower extremities, and a 36-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were both in serious condition after suffering possible smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

LAFD notified the American Red Cross that about 30 people were displaced and would be needing shelter. An image of the building’s interior shared by the Fire Department showed significant damage in the building’s hallway.

Investigators were at the scene Thursday evening working to determine what caused the fire to break out.

No further details were available.