Anti- Alzheimer’s Meal Plan With Neurologists Drs. Dean & Ayesha Sherzai

Award-wining neurologists and authors of “The Alzheimers Solution – A breakthrough program to prevent and reverse The Symptoms of Cognitive Decline at Every Age” Drs Dean and Ayesha Sherzai joined us live with recipes from their anti-alzheimer’s meal plan. For the recipes mentioned in the segment and many more, you can pick up a copy of their book available on Amazon. You can also go to their website.
