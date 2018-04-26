Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Van Nuys Mobile Home Park

Firefighters put out a blaze at a mobile home park in Van Nuys on Thursday.

Crews first responded to the incident in the 7800 block of North Balboa Boulevard shortly after 9:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

The flames appeared mostly contained to one mobile home. Aerial footage of the scene showed several firefighters congregated on the structure’s roof.

About 62 firefighters ultimately responded to the scene and were able to knock down the flames in 18 minutes, officials said.

No injuries were reported to either civilians or firefighters.

Investigators were working to determine what led to the blaze and the extent of the damage.

No further details were available.