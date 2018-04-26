Big Rig Crash Prompts WB 210 Freeway Lane Closures in Pasadena; Blocks Metro Tracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An overturned big rig prompting the closure of several lanes on the westbound 210 Freeway in Pasadena Thursday morning was also partially blocking the Metro tracks.

The multi-vehicle crash was reported near Lake Avenue about 1:28 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

A FedEx truck and part of its trailer were blocking several lanes of the westbound 210 Freeway following the crash.

Three or four other vehicles on the right shoulder also appeared to have been damaged in the incident.

At least one person was transported to a local hospital following the crash, according to CHP Officer Polizzi.

Which vehicle the injured person was in and their condition were not known.

It was unclear if any other injuries resulted from the wreck.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but it appeared as though the big rig may have initially struck a car that was stopped in lanes, the CHP reported.

Video from the scene showed part of the truck’s trailer was also on the tracks of the Metro Gold Line between the Memorial Park and Allen station.

Trains will be running every 10 to 15 minutes on either end of the incident area, Metro tweeted. Busses will be used to take passengers past the crash site.

Officials managed to open two westbound lanes at about 2:20 a.m., but traffic delays were still increasing as of 4:00 a.m. as the truck remained overturned on the freeway.

It was unclear when the entire freeway would be reopened.