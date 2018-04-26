Celebrating Solo: A Star Wars Story With Gap X Star Wars Summer Collection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fashion and Lifestyle Blogger, Mommy influencer and founder of TheStyleEditrix.com Ashley Fultz will join us live with looks from Gap X Star Wars Collecti on. To celebrate the premier of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Gap created a very special summer collection for men, women, boys and girls - and for the very first time, baby! This collection marks the first time the Star Wars brand has collaborated with Gap on baby – and the first time Star Wars has collaborated with any retailer in the US for baby apparel and accessories.The baby assortment includes baby must-haves like bodysuits, short-sleeve footed one-piece with matching knit hat ranging from $9.95 to 29.95 in sizes 0 to 3M, 3-6M, 6-12M, 12-18M and 18-24M. For more information, visit a GAP location near you visit their website. For more information on Ashley, you can go to her website or follow her on instagram.