Golden State Killer Suspect Nicknamed ‘Freak’ by Neighbors, Who Say He Had ‘Temper Tantrums’

Natalia Bedes-Correnti and her husband had nicknamed their cantankerous neighbor “freak” after hearing one too many expletives shouted across Citrus Heights’ quiet streets.

Joseph James DeAngelo’s ire was never directed at anybody in particular as far as Bedes-Correnti could tell, but instead constituted bursts of anger out of frustration.

He couldn’t find his keys or something was out of place so he’d shout out the F-word as he dug through his old Toyota sedan’s back seats, she said.

“A lot of the neighbors know that about Joe – that he was a screamer and a curser,” Bedes-Correnti said. “We had nicknamed him ‘freak,’ my husband and I. He used to have temper tantrums.”

